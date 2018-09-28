Janesville student approached by 'suspicious vehicle'

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville student was walking home from school Thursday afternoon when a two adults approached her in a sedan and offered her a ride, police said.

According to the Janesville Police Department, the student was walking home from Franklin Middle School about 3:30 p.m. when a black four door sedan with Indiana plates approached her.

Police said the men who offered her a ride appeared to be Asian and in their early 20s.

As the student neared her home, the men drove off, police said.

In response, officials said that extra patrols will be in place around where the incident took place before and after school.

Police requested that community members report suspicious persons. Anyone with information can call the Janesville police nonemergency number at 608-757-2244.