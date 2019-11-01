Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Janesville small business owner says his only snowblower was stolen one day before he needed it Janesville small business owner says his only snowblower was stolen one day before he needed it

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Casey Wahlers said the snowblower he relies on to clear driveways and sidewalks for his snow removal company was stolen Wednesday afternoon.

Now, the Janesville business owner is asking for its safe return.

Wahlers, owner of Casey's Handyman Services, said without the snowblower, he has to clear roughly 20 driveways by hand.

"I don't have a lot of equipment; it's just my snowblower, my shovel, and me," Wahlers said.

Wahlers said he had parked his truck near the Rock County Job Center in Janesville Wednesday afternoon. When he returned, he realized the snowblower was missing from a trailer attached to the back.

"All I want them to do is just return my snowblower," he said.

Wahlers said the snowblower is a Toro Snow Commander, and would cost hundreds of dollars to replace. He said he's willing to take it back no questions asked.

