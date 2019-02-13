Janesville School Board approves removing 5th-grade beginner band, orchestra classes

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville School Board voted to eliminate fifth-grade beginner band and orchestra classes.

The proposal recommending to eliminate the classes and merge them into a general music class was submitted by Assistant Director of Administrative and Human Services Tina Johnson around noon Monday.

I’m at a Janesville School board meeting, where leaders will vote on whether to keep or eliminate band and orchestra for 5th grade students. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/akxlmMfzvY — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 12, 2019

The school board met and voted to put the proposal in action with a 7-1 majority vote during a meeting Tuesday night.

"I emphatically believe that music education is a world language," Johnson said. "It belongs in schools."

Still, Johnson says this change will best serve the district's resources, namely its teachers.

"They are asked to do RTI in reading and math, which they are not all specialized in, they are asked to do supervisions, all things that a professional and an expert in music should be doing music work," she said.

About 64 percent of fifth-graders in the district participate in either band or orchestra. Analysis shows that the rate drops off to 11 percent participation by high school.

In the proposal, Johnson wrote that the district is concerned about declining student retention rates in instrumental music classes, traveling time for teachers, inefficient use of staff resources and pulling students out from math and reading classes.

For those who were once a part of fifth grade band, the decision hurts.

"The younger a child is, the more like a sponge they are. Doctors have shown these things, it’s been proven the younger you are when you learn something the more you’ll retain it, the more you’ll learn," said Derek Sherman, who spoke against the changes at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

Sherman, who is an adult and still a musician, credits his time in elementary school orchestra as where his passion began.

"We had a group of teachers come in and they brought in the cello, the viola, the violin and the upright bass," Sherman said. "We sat down in the auditorium, the teachers played those instruments, I heard the cello and I fell in love with the sound of it."

The new schedule, which will go into action in the 2019/2020 school year, includes 30 minutes of chorus, 30 minutes of instrumental music and 30 minutes of general music per week.

This would impact 64% of students who currently are part of the program. The orchestra and band program would be replaced by a general music class. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 https://t.co/IU906eS5w5 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 12, 2019

Beginning band and orchestra will be moved to sixth grade, when students will have teachers with expertise in their field.

The music program employs 33 teachers throughout the program, including 14 teachers at the 12 elementary schools. The school board also recently approved eliminating music appreciation as a required course for middle school students.

