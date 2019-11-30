Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Janesville Rotary Gardens light show to open for the season Friday Janesville Rotary Gardens light show to open for the season Friday

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Rotary Gardens light show will open its 21-night holiday season Friday night at 4:30 p.m.

The show, which costs $10 for ages 13+ and $5 for ages 3-12, features 750,000 individual holiday lights - up from 500,000 lights in 2018.

"We’ve really enhanced the visitor experience this year," said Executive Director Becky Kronberg. "We wanted to kind of streamline the entrance and exit routes, so we’ve invested quite a bit in signage. We’ve also enhanced the routes to create the best experience for our guests."

During the 2018 holiday season, the show attracted more than 58,000 people during its 18-night season.

A wet fall created some difficulties for volunteers to set up the show, but Kronberg said they worked to make it happen.

"The inclement weather surely hasn’t given us any favors," she said. "It’s been difficult for our grounds staff and volunteers to work through that lot of rain, a lot of different conditions to get that set up. But boy, they’ve really persevered and gotten all the lights up."

Tickets will be sold from 4:30 p.m until 8:30 p.m. Friday night, with the show ending at 9.

