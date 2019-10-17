Janesville rest area along interstate to be closed for one month
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville rest area, located along I-39/90 southbound in Rock County, will be closed starting on Monday.
The closure will last until Nov. 15, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Access to Wisconsin Highway 26 and U.S. 14 interchanges in Janesville will remain open to area restaurants, gas stations and other businesses.
Crews are working to complete the interstate ramp connections to the rest area, as well as the expanded truck parking, according to the release.
