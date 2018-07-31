Janesville Public Schools to use grant money to boost school security

JANESVILLE, Wisc. - Janesville public schools are preparing to bolster security systems after the state awarded them more than $400,000 of grant money.

School District of Janesville officials say the money is important to them.

“I think it’s always important to keep your kids safe and your staff safe. In this day and age, any measures you can take to increase security is a good thing," said SDJ communications specialist Patrick Gasper.

In total, the SDJ was awarded $420,000 of funding, which will go to a handful of different programs, including buying bidirectional radio amplifiers to help communication during emergencies.

Police say that because of the structure of the bigger buildings like Parker and Craig high school in Janesville, it's difficult to hold a signal while inside.

"School,s hospitals, they’re made of brick and mortar. Radios don’t transmit the best out of those," said Sgt Aaron Ellis of the Janesville Police Department. With the bidirectional radio amplifiers, this wouldn't be a problem.

Another change will be equipping more doors in the district with fob readers, creating a more secure boundary from outside to inside.

The grant will also pay for a special safety film, which will be applied to the school's doors and windows to make them more resistant to breaking from an attack.

The last major purchase will go towards adding more direct line radios- walkie talkie type radios that allow school officials to talk directly with police. According to Janesville police, SDJ is one of the only districts in the state with such a tool. The radios save the district from having to call 911 in an emergency, which in turn saves the police time in getting to the scene. Police say these minutes can make all the difference.

“We’re cutting minutes, and minutes are going to make a huge difference," said Ellis, who admits school safety looks different than it used to.

"In the late '80s and early 90s when I was in high school, these sorts of events weren't occurring," Ellis said.

Still, Ellis says the purchases to bolster school security will help to protect something that is invaluable.

"Our kids are our greatest resource. How can you put a price on that?” Ellis said.