Janesville police working to identify armed, masked man who robbed BP gas station overnight

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are searching for a man who robbed the Mulligans BP Gas station at 3961 Milton Ave. early Saturday.

Officers say the man walked into the store wearing a hood or piece of clothing over his face. He then showed the clerk a black handgun and demanded money before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as between 20 and 30 years old, with a skinny build. Officers say he is between 5 feet, six inches and 5 feet, eight inches tall, wearing a blue windbreaker with white strips down the sleeves and blue jeans.

The mask the suspect was wearing was described as a blue colored hood with stings, or piece of clothing, with eye holes.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged call the Rock County Dispatch Center at 608-757-2244, or The Janesville Area Crimes Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

Information can also be submitted at www.stopjanesvillecrime.com .

