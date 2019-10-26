LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at 6

Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

News

Janesville police working to identify armed, masked man who robbed BP gas station overnight

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 06:16 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 06:16 AM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are searching for a man who robbed the Mulligans BP Gas station at 3961 Milton Ave. early Saturday.

Officers say the man walked into the store wearing a hood or piece of clothing over his face. He then showed the clerk a black handgun and demanded money before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as between 20 and 30 years old, with a skinny build. Officers say he is between 5 feet, six inches and 5 feet, eight inches tall, wearing a blue windbreaker with white strips down the sleeves and blue jeans.

The mask the suspect was wearing was described as a blue colored hood with stings, or piece of clothing, with eye holes.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged call the Rock County Dispatch Center at 608-757-2244, or The Janesville Area Crimes Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

Information can also be submitted at www.stopjanesvillecrime.com.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration