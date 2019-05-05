Janesville Police use K-9 Fred and drone to track down man connected with 2 retail thefts

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville Police have arrested a man wanted for retail theft, with the help of a K-9 officer and a drone.

Officers said Alexander Schneck was first on their radar after he was identified as the driver quickly fleeing from a Shopko on Humes Road on May 1, after stealing items from the store.

Saturday night, an officer found Shneck at the Kwik Trip on East Memorial Drive in Janesville.

Schneck reportedly ran out the back of the store to avoid arrest and a foot chase began.

K-9 Fred and a drone were used to find Schneck, who was hiding in a garage in the 700 block of Cornelia Street.

Schneck is now in the Rock County Jail, after being arrested on several charges including theft and burglary.

