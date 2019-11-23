Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Janesville police urge homeowners to be vigilant after break-in caught on camera Janesville police urge homeowners to be vigilant after break-in caught on camera

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are asking homeowners to be vigilant when it comes to locking their cars and homes after a home intruder was caught on camera.

According to the department's Facebook page, thieves have been targeting unlocked cars and homes, as well as entering homes through open garage doors.

"It's really crucially important that we remind citizens that they should lock their homes and their vehicles," said Lt. Charles Aagaard. "Specifically if they're going to keep their cars outside, to keep valuables out of sight."

Aagaard said the suspect seen in the home security video has since been identified, and arrested on theft and burglary charges.

Police say to make sure your home is safe, they recommend using security lighting. They also advise keeping bushes and trees trimmed to prevent hiding places. They say during the holiday months, break-ins can be more common.

"People will be shopping and leave gifts they've purchased in their vehicles," Aagaard said. "That becomes the target because thieves can look in their cars, and they become an additional target."

Aagaard says anyone who sees suspicious activity is recommended to call the police non-emergency number at 757-2244.

