Janesville police to begin enforcing downtown parking after years of not doing so

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Police in Janesville will begin to enforce downtown parking violations and will start issuing tickets in November.

The change comes after not enforcing the rules for more than a year, Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan says.

While this might be an inconvenience to some, others are excited for the change, including local business owner Joni Bozart. Bozart, owner of Carousel Consignments on Main Street, says cars routinely sit for hours in the spots in front of her store, which doesn't give customers a chance to park.

Driving in Janesville? Be mindful where you park! Starting this week, @JanesvillePD is handing out warnings like this one to anyone parked illegally.... and starting in November, no more warnings- just tickets. #News3 @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/TInVQ5pxIU — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 3, 2018

"People who work in other businesses, offices, stores or even tenants might not understand the importance of that parking," Bozart says.

Police agree, this is an issue.

"By parking in a restricted area parking spot and taking it up all day, that spot is no longer available for someone else," said Sheridan.

Although, he says he wishes people would just follow the rules to begin with.

"We would be happy to not have to write any tickets," he said. "If people self regulated down there and obeyed all the parking, that would be fantastic."

Some downtown employees weren't aware police hadn't been ticketing. Rather, they believed they were good at being sneaky.

"I assumed it was being enforced," said Ken Visnon, who works downtown. "And I assumed I was just getting lucky on the rare day I would park in a two-hour spot."

Other downtown employees say while the changes might be inconvenient, they understand the purpose.

"It's annoying, sure, you know?" said Mason Lyttle, who also works downtown. "I wish I could park in that two-hour spot again, but this is for the greater good."

For the month of October, police will be issuing warnings to parking violators. They will begin ticketing on Nov 1.