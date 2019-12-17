Janesville police seeking two women involved in theft at Kohl's
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Police Department has asked the public for help finding the two women involved in a theft at Kohl's department store last month.
According to a post on the Police Department's Facebook page, the women stole merchandise on Nov. 16 at around 3:15 p.m. and left the store shortly after.
The women drove away in a blue GMC Envoy that had an Illinois plate with an orange temporary tag on it. Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to call the Police Department at 608-755-3100.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Sun Prairie police able to receive calls from Verizon devices after issue resolved
- Police: Fitchburg man in custody for crashing into mailboxes, power pole, cemetery headstones
- Police say no one had gun on UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield campus following reports from students
- Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide
- Imagination Library looks for new local partner after United Way Dane County discontinues program
- Family of 18-year-old fatally shot by Wisconsin officer sues