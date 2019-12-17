LIVE NOW

Janesville police seeking two women involved in theft at Kohl's

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 03:46 PM CST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 03:46 PM CST

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Police Department has asked the public for help finding the two women involved in a theft at Kohl's department store last month.

According to a post on the Police Department's Facebook page, the women stole merchandise on Nov. 16 at around 3:15 p.m. and left the store shortly after.  

The women drove away in a blue GMC Envoy that had an Illinois plate with an orange temporary tag on it. Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to call the Police Department at 608-755-3100. 

 

 

