Madison
Assignment Editor
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man in a Janesville home overnight.
Police didn't share many details about what led up to the incident but said the suspect and victim are in a relationship. The stabbing happened at a home on Janesville's east side.
The woman reportedly left the scene before police responded. Police added that the suspect and victim previously lived together in Illinois.
The man was treated by paramedics on-scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said there's no active threat to the public.
