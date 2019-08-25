Janesville police searching for masked, possibly armed man who robbed Stop-N-go overnight

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are looking for a man they say robbed a Stop-N-go at 1604 E. Racine and might be carrying a gun.

Officers said it happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, when a gas station employee reported a man wearing a black jacket, gray winter hat, and a face mask entered the store and demanded "all of the money."

They said the suspect got away with an unknown amount of money and two packs of cigarettes.

The gas station employee told police the man never showed a gun, but based on his actions, the employee believed he had one in his jacket pocket.

The subject has not been located or identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department.

