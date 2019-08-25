Janesville police searching for masked, possibly armed man who robbed Stop-N-go overnight
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are looking for a man they say robbed a Stop-N-go at 1604 E. Racine and might be carrying a gun.
Officers said it happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, when a gas station employee reported a man wearing a black jacket, gray winter hat, and a face mask entered the store and demanded "all of the money."
They said the suspect got away with an unknown amount of money and two packs of cigarettes.
The gas station employee told police the man never showed a gun, but based on his actions, the employee believed he had one in his jacket pocket.
The subject has not been located or identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Milwaukee man sentenced to 8 years in prison by Dodge County Court
- MPD seeks public's help in identifying person of interest in burglary, attempted sexual assault case
- McFarland teacher arrested on suspicion of child enticement, causing mental harm to child
- Dane County considering new dog park near Oregon
- Midwest Express Airlines announces flights, cookies are back
- Madison school board member apologizes for comparing juvenile jail to concentration camps