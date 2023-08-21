Madison
August 21, 2023 @ 9:34 am
CREDIT: Janesville Police Department
Digital Producer
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police are searching for a man who they said was last seen earlier this month.
Tracy Snyder, 55, was last contacted on August 8. He is white, about 6 feet tall and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Snyder's whereabouts is urged to contact Janesville police at (608)755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at (608)757-2244, Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636.
