JANESVILLE, Wis. -- After three months, Janesville police are nearly done with their investigation into a high school coach who was arrested for putting a recording device in a locker room.
38-year-old Brian Kitzman, who served as an assistant coach for the Janesville Craig High School's cross country and track and field programs, was arrested on May 5 after police said a camera was found inside a girl's locker room. Kitzman also previously served as a coach for boys and girls swim at the high school.
Kitzman is charged with capturing an intimate representation of a child and invasion of privacy of a child using a surveillance device. On May 8, Janesville Police Chief David Moore said Kitzman allegedly confessed to recording at least 18 victims.
Lieutenant Mark Ratzlaff with the Janesville Police Department told News 3 Now that the department is not releasing a total number of victims yet, as they complete the final parts of their investigation.
"We're nearing the end, but we still have some more work to do," said Ratzlaff. "There is [a total number of victims] but I don't want to disclose that at this time. I do want to discuss that with the District Attorney's Office and the prosecutor before we release that number."
School District of Janesville Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper told News 3 Now that Kitzman is no longer employed with the district.
Gasper added that the district plans on providing an update to Craig High School families by the time school starts.
A parent of a Craig student, who asked News 3 Now not to be identified, said it's disconcerting to think her child or their friends could be victims back in May.