Brian Kitzman in a mugshot provided by the Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- After three months, Janesville police are nearly done with their investigation into a high school coach who was arrested for putting a recording device in a locker room.

38-year-old Brian Kitzman, who served as an assistant coach for the Janesville Craig High School's cross country and track and field programs, was arrested on May 5 after police said a camera was found inside a girl's locker room. Kitzman also previously served as a coach for boys and girls swim at the high school.