JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police said a coach at Craig High School confessed to secretly filming at least 18 students in a school locker room over the span of two years.

38-year-old Brian Kitzman, who served as an assistant coach for the school's cross country and track and field programs, was arrested Friday after police said a camera was found inside a girl's locker room. Kitzman also previously served as a coach for boys and girls swim at the high school.

Police in Janesville are holding a media briefing on the status of their investigation into a high school coach who was arrested after a recording device was found in a girl's locker room at Janesville Craig High School.

