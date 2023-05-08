JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police said a coach at Craig High School confessed to secretly filming at least 18 students in a school locker room over the span of two years.
38-year-old Brian Kitzman, who served as an assistant coach for the school's cross country and track and field programs, was arrested Friday after police said a camera was found inside a girl's locker room. Kitzman also previously served as a coach for boys and girls swim at the high school.
Kitzman is charged with capturing an intimate representation of a child and invasion of privacy of a child using a surveillance device.
Speaking to reporters Monday, Janesville Police Chief David Moore said Kitzman allegedly confessed to placing a GoPro camera in a locker, and that he had been doing so for at least two years.
"By his estimation, there were 18 victims," Moore said, "but at this point we don't know what sports or when."
According to Moore, it was a towel that led to Kitzman's alleged crime being discovered. Moore said a student noticed her towel had gone missing, then saw the towel in a locker and notified school staff to get it back.
"That locker had a Craig High School lock on it," Moore said. "Craig High School officials assisted her in retrieving her towel, and when the towel was removed the GoPro was located."
Moore said footage from the camera allegedly shows Kitzman placing the camera in the locker. Kitzman allegedly told police that he did not share any images and kept them for his own interest.
"It’s not lost on us the breach of trust that has occurred," Moore said, "but what we can offer is a thorough and prompt investigation."
In the criminal complaint filed against him, Kitzman admitted to previously using his cell phone to record nude female students through a hole in a door connecting his office with the locker room.
Mark Holzman, the superintendent of the School District of Janesville, said there were no prior incidents with Kitzman to indicate that the alleged crime was occurring.
"If at any time our school district has employees that are having judgment that is less than, first, legal and, second, not having care and concern, we are gonna separate," Holzman said. "This is the first that we’ve had any knowledge of Mr. Kitzman acting at this level of inappropriateness."
Holzman said he was "disappointed" and "frustrated" by the situation and said the district would increase its supports for students and staff.
"We have twofold our plans right now," Holzman said. "Number one to support our students, staff and families, number two to corporate with the ongoing investigation."
Holzman said that there will be an added law enforcement presence at Craig High School, and confirmed that Kitzman was placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.
A parent of a Craig student, who asked News 3 Now not to be identified, said it's disconcerting to think her child or their friends could be victims.
"Not knowing if it was isolated to very few students or if my daughter possibly could have been in any of these videos changing, it's just a privacy thing, it's very uncomfortable," the parent said.
Online court records show Kitzman's bond was set at $10,000 Monday. As a condition of his bond, he cannot have any intentional contact with any minors and cannot possess any electronic devices that can record or access the internet other than for court-related purposes. He also cannot have any contact with any schools.
