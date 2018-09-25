News

Janesville police release surveillance photos from alleged Target theft

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 08:05 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 08:11 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are looking are looking for two people in their investigation into a retail theft at Target.

The incident happened at 3:54 p.m. on Sept. 8. Police released several surveillance images on Facebook Monday.

Anyone with information on the two alleged suspects in the photos is encouraged to contact police at 608-755-3100. 

 

