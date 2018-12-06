Janesville police notice reports of individuals posing as Social Security employees

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Police Department issued a scam alert Thursday after hearing of a number of scams in which individuals pose as Social Security employees.

A release said the scammers are calling and asking for personal information, such as your name, Social Security number and bank account information. The police said the callers allege a need for information so they can issue additional funds or rebates. The callers might also say your personal information was lost because of a computer glitch.

The Janesville Police Department said the Social Security Administration will not email you asking for personal information. Officials said if someone does email you requesting information, do not respond to the message. Contact your local Social Security office or call 1-800-772-1213 to see if the SSA needs information.

Call the SSA Office of the Inspector General Hotline at 1-800-269-0271. Public fraud reporting forms are also available here.

