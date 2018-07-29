News

Janesville police looking for person of interest in weapons offense investigation

Posted: July 29, 2018 12:36 PM CDT

Updated: July 29, 2018 12:36 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police said they are seeking a person of interest in an investigation into an assault/weapons offense that occurred on the 200 block of South Jackson Street.

Michael Partee Jr., 24, is the person of interest, according to a news release from the department.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Janesville police.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration