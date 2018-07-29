Janesville police looking for person of interest in weapons offense investigation
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police said they are seeking a person of interest in an investigation into an assault/weapons offense that occurred on the 200 block of South Jackson Street.
Michael Partee Jr., 24, is the person of interest, according to a news release from the department.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Janesville police.
