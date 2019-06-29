Janesville police K-9 Fred diagnosed with melanoma

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville police K-9 was diagnosed with melanoma this month, officials said.

A news release from the Janesville Police Department says German shepherd Fred started limping because of an injury in his left hind paw. Veterinarians from the Janesville Animal Medical Center treated the wound, but it did not heal.

Fred was taken to the Madison Veterinary Specialists, where it was discovered that the dog's paw possibly contained a foreign object. A procedure was done June 6 to remove part of the pad on his third toe. The section of Fred's pad that was sent for testing came back positive for melanoma.

Tests to check if the cancer had reached other parts of his body came back negative. It is unknown whether removing the section of the pad removed the cancer as a whole. The cancer's location is uncommon in dogs.

Fred's course of treatment is an initial four melanoma vaccine shots, followed by one shot every six months.

Officer Drew Severson, Fred's handler, reached out to Madison-based Czar's Promise, an organization that funds canine cancer research and treatment. Fred's first treatment will start next week. In the meantime, Fred continues to serve Janesville citizens on the street.

