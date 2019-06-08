Janesville police investigating potential hate crime related to incident at Walmart

JANESVILLE, Wis - Janesville police say they are continuing to investigate an incident that happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near the Walmart at 3800 Deerfield Drive.

Police say they were called after 20-year-old Anthony Kreyer allegedly pulled a handgun on a man during a dispute.

According to police, the dispute started when Kreyer and a group of others confronted a woman in the Walmart parking lot.

After another man intervened, police say Kreyer allegedly raised his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband.

Police say while the incident doesn't appear to be racially motivated, Kreyer and others were allegedly using slurs toward both the woman and man involved, while making threats to both.

"We have no type of tolerance for any type of racial slurs or hate crimes," said Sgt. Jennifer Wehmus of the Janesville Police Department. "We will have no tolerance for that in Janesville."

Kreyer was arrested and released from Rock County jail and faces charges of disorderly conduct while armed, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

