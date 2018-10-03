News

Janesville police increase downtown parking enforcement

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 09:09 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 09:09 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Police Department has increased the emphasis on enforcing parking violations downtown, according to a news release. 

Officials said the increased efforts started Monday and will continue through the month of October. Officials said vehicles in violation of parking restrictions will receive a warning from officers.

Then, starting in November, the warnings will become tickets for any parking violations. 

To view the city of Janesville's parking ordinances visit the city's website

