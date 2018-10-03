Janesville police increase downtown parking enforcement
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Police Department has increased the emphasis on enforcing parking violations downtown, according to a news release.
Officials said the increased efforts started Monday and will continue through the month of October. Officials said vehicles in violation of parking restrictions will receive a warning from officers.
Then, starting in November, the warnings will become tickets for any parking violations.
To view the city of Janesville's parking ordinances visit the city's website.
