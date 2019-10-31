Janesville Police Department K-9 recovering from surgery to amputate toe

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A K-9 serving with the Janesville Police Department is recovering from having a toe on one of his hind paws amputated.

Earlier this summer, K-9 Fred developed melanoma cancer on the pad of one of his paws. Fred had surgery in June to remove the cancer, and veterinarians were hopeful he would make a full recovery since it had not spread to any other parts of his body.

But the toe continued to grow and was starting to affect Fred's ability to move, according to a Facebook post by the Janesville Police Department.

Officers said after several consultations, care teams made the decision to amputate Fred's paw.

He is currently resting comfortably and officers hope he will be back on duty in a few weeks.

Tests are being down to see if cancer had returned to Fred's paw.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.