Janesville Police: Avoid area of East Memorial Drive, Harding Street due to police activity

Madison
Digital Producer
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Police in Janesville are asking people to avoid the area of East Memorial Drive and Harding Street due to unspecified law enforcement activity.
A brief alert from the Janesville Police Department around 9 p.m. did not provide details about the police response other than that officers are conducting an investigation in the area.
A News 3 Now crew at scene reported seeing multiple police officers, including what appeared to be a SWAT team. Some nearby residents are not being allowed to return to their homes.
Further details were not immediately available.
This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel3000 for updates.
