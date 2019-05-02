Janesville police arrest three after counterfeit bills passed at restaurant, continue investigation
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Three people are in police custody after two customers used counterfeit bills at a Janesville restaurant.
According to a press release from the Janesville Police Department, it happened Wednesday just before 5 p.m. at the Milio’s located at 2228 Humes Road.
The restaurant reported two male customers had left the store after using counterfeit $50 bills, the release said.
Police said investigators were able to locate the suspected vehicle at the Jiffy Lube located right next to the Milio’s. Upon interviewing the vehicle’s driver, officers learned the suspects were at a Super 8.
The release said officers located the two suspects, who were with a third person. All three people were arrested.
Elijah Robinson, 34, from Chicago, faces charges including passing a forged document, a felony, and theft by deception. 18-year-old Marquis Harris, also from Chicago, faces similar charges, the release said.
Police said the third person involved, Janyah Dejareaux, a 26-year-old woman from Chicago, was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Two businesses reported counterfeit bills being used. Officials are still working to determine if any other businesses may have been impacted.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- 2 Wisconsin residents killed in head-on collision in Wyoming
- Dominic's Ripple: Charitable fund started in honor of 5-year-old boy killed in crash
- Dane County board to hear 4 multimillion-dollar options for new jail
- Platteville student is first female recruit to enlist as infantry soldier in WI National Guard
- Pink chairs to be filled with American Family Children's Hospital patients at Forward Madison games
- More than $25,000 in counterfeit bills discovered in Cross Plains