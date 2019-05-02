Janesville police arrest three after counterfeit bills passed at restaurant, continue investigation

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Three people are in police custody after two customers used counterfeit bills at a Janesville restaurant.

According to a press release from the Janesville Police Department, it happened Wednesday just before 5 p.m. at the Milio’s located at 2228 Humes Road.

The restaurant reported two male customers had left the store after using counterfeit $50 bills, the release said.

Police said investigators were able to locate the suspected vehicle at the Jiffy Lube located right next to the Milio’s. Upon interviewing the vehicle’s driver, officers learned the suspects were at a Super 8.

The release said officers located the two suspects, who were with a third person. All three people were arrested.

Elijah Robinson, 34, from Chicago, faces charges including passing a forged document, a felony, and theft by deception. 18-year-old Marquis Harris, also from Chicago, faces similar charges, the release said.

Police said the third person involved, Janyah Dejareaux, a 26-year-old woman from Chicago, was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Two businesses reported counterfeit bills being used. Officials are still working to determine if any other businesses may have been impacted.

