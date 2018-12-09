News

Janesville police arrest man for 5th OWI

Posted: Dec 09, 2018 08:11 AM CST

Updated: Dec 09, 2018 08:11 AM CST

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Police arrested Monte Dozier after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole early Sunday morning. 

According to a Janesville Police Department news release, Dozier admitted to responding officers that he was intoxicated and showed signs of impairment. A records check showed he has four prior OWI convictions. 

