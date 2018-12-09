Janesville police arrest man for 5th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Police arrested Monte Dozier after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole early Sunday morning.
According to a Janesville Police Department news release, Dozier admitted to responding officers that he was intoxicated and showed signs of impairment. A records check showed he has four prior OWI convictions.
