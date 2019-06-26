Janesville police arrest man after he threatens to 'shoot people' following a domestic disturbance

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police said they arrested 24-year-old Daniel T. Simmons, of Janesville, Wednesday morning after he threatened to "shoot people" following a domestic dispute.

JPD has closed N Wright road near Milwaukee street for what I'm told is a domestic disturbance. Working to confirm additional details right now. In the meantime, avoid the area if you can. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/0tmaZ3ri05 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) June 26, 2019

N Wright Road was closed momentarily as police responded to the area. When they arrived, a crisis negotiator was able to talk with Simmons over the phone and get him to come out of the apartment he was hiding in.

Per @JanesvillePD, they responded to a domestic violence call in the 900 block of n Wright road earlier this morning.



The suspect was armed and making threats. Police were able to arrest him and are working on clearing the scene #News3Now — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) June 26, 2019

He was taken to the Rock County Jail, where he faces charges of battery/domestic violence and domestic violence while armed.

