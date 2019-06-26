News

Janesville police arrest man after he threatens to 'shoot people' following a domestic disturbance

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 06:16 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police said they arrested 24-year-old Daniel T. Simmons, of Janesville, Wednesday morning after he threatened to "shoot people" following a domestic dispute. 

N Wright Road was closed momentarily as police responded to the area. When they arrived, a crisis negotiator was able to talk with Simmons over the phone and get him to come out of the apartment he was hiding in.

He was taken to the Rock County Jail, where he faces charges of battery/domestic violence and domestic violence while armed. 

