Janesville police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting female employees at Walmart

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 07:47 PM CST

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:47 PM CST

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting female employees at Walmart has been arrested.

The Janesville Police Department said Robert Cicmansky, 50, formerly of Rockton, Illinois was arrested Tuesday.

A news release said Cicmansky approached a number of employees at the store and attempted to kiss them without warning.

Officials said he also asked a 17-year-old employee if she was a virgin before slapping her on her butt and telling her he is not a pervert.

Cicmansky is facing one count of physical abuse of a child. He was taken to Rock County Jail, where he awaits an initial court appearance.

