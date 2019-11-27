Janesville police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting female employees at Walmart
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting female employees at Walmart has been arrested.
The Janesville Police Department said Robert Cicmansky, 50, formerly of Rockton, Illinois was arrested Tuesday.
A news release said Cicmansky approached a number of employees at the store and attempted to kiss them without warning.
Officials said he also asked a 17-year-old employee if she was a virgin before slapping her on her butt and telling her he is not a pervert.
Cicmansky is facing one count of physical abuse of a child. He was taken to Rock County Jail, where he awaits an initial court appearance.
