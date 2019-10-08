Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Janesville Parker students punished after video showing bullying incident goes viral Janesville Parker students punished afte

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The School District of Janesville says it's addressing an incident published to social media just days ago, that shows several students yelling at and hitting a classmate.

The district said while it can't disclose how it punished the students involved for confidentiality reasons, it is also making efforts to help students who have been bullied seek help.

For groups that have been trying to stress the issue of bullying in Janesville schools, it's an example of how quickly things can go to far.

"I have children in elementary school." said Heather Thompson, vice president of Be A Rooney, an anti-bullying group. "Knowing that happened and not seeing any adults whatsoever intervening in the situation, it made me very concerned."

In the video, several students are seen confronting a classmate in the school's bathroom, prior to hitting the student multiple times.

"She was defenseless," Thompson said. "For whatever reason she just chose to accept what the other girl was dishing at her, she just looked defenseless."

Thompson and Be A Rooney president Angelia Babcock said they've been in contact with Janesville's City Council prior to the video being posted, in efforts to come up with a solution to eliminate bullying in Janesville schools.

"We said it's time to revisit," Thompson said. "We need to take action again to work on getting something done."

