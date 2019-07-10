Janesville man who fired shots in chase with officer taken into custody

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville man who shot into the air as officers chased him last week is now in custody.

Antonio Simms, 39, will be held in Mesa, Arizona, until he can be transported back to Wisconsin for his court appearance.

Janesville police say Simms was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers originally responded to an incident at 507 South Academy St. on July 1, according to a release by the Janesville Police Department.

When they arrived at the scene, officers say the man causing the disturbance had left.

Shortly after the officers left, they were called back when that man, identified as Simms, returned, according to the release.

Officers said they spotted Simms on Academy Street north of Wilson Street. They tried to arrest him but Simms took off.

According to the release, Simms pulled a gun from his waistband and fired three shots into the air. Police said they recovered the gun and shell casings near the scene.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.