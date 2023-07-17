Devonti Wilson

MADISON, Wis. -- A Janesville man accused of robbing seven businesses in Janesville and Madison in 2020 was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison Monday.

Devonti Wilson, 38, pleaded guilty in March to charges of armed robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. His prison term is set to be followed by five years of supervised release.