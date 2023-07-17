MADISON, Wis. -- A Janesville man accused of robbing seven businesses in Janesville and Madison in 2020 was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison Monday.
Devonti Wilson, 38, pleaded guilty in March to charges of armed robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. His prison term is set to be followed by five years of supervised release.
A Janesville man has been charged with robbing seven businesses in Janesville, Fitchburg and Madison and attempting to rob another in mid-September.
Wilson is accused of robbing a Lion's Quick Mart in Janesville on Sept. 8, 2020. During the incident, he allegedly pointed a gun at a clerk, demanded money and cigarettes, and threatened to kill the clerk. He allegedly robbed a Mobil in Fitchburg and a 7-Eleven in Madison in the three hours following the incident. Prosecutors alleged he also tried to rob a BP in Madison on the same day.
He is also accused of robbing a Kwik Trip, a Lion's Quick Mart, a Tigermart Exxon and a Walgreens in Janesville all within one hour on Sept. 10, 2020. He allegedly pointed a gun at an employee during each robbery. He was arrested at near his home shortly after the final robbery.
Wilson was not allowed to carry a gun due to a previous felony conviction, and he was on active state supervision in connection with a 2018 robbery conviction when the 2020 robberies allegedly occurred.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.