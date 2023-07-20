JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A Janesville man is now facing decades in prison after being indicted on several drug, gun, and child pornography charges.
Kyle Richards, 34, of Janesville was indicted Wednesday on multiple federal charges, including distributing cocaine, possessing cocaine for distribution, maintaining a drug house, having a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony, and producing child pornography.
The indictment alleges Richards sold and used cocaine out of his Janesville apartment from April 2023 to May 5, 2023, but also sold cocaine on at least two other occasions on October 9, 2022 and May 4, 2023. Richards also allegedly had a total of four guns in his possession on May 4.
Prosecutors also allege that Richards engaged in sexual conduct with a minor on January 13, 2023 and made a recording of the encounter.
If he's convicted, Richards faces maximum possible federal prison sentences of 20 years for the cocaine distribution charge, 5 years for maintaining a drug house, and 15 years for the felon in possession of a firearm charge. The charge of producing child pornography carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years.
Richards was arrested after investigations by the Janesville Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods program.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.