Wisconsin federal court house

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A Janesville man is now facing decades in prison after being indicted on several drug, gun, and child pornography charges.

Kyle Richards, 34, of Janesville was indicted Wednesday on multiple federal charges, including distributing cocaine, possessing cocaine for distribution, maintaining a drug house, having a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony, and producing child pornography.

Kyle Richards mugshot