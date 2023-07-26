Madison
July 26, 2023 @ 12:06 pm
Digital Producer
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police officers took a man into custody Tuesday on a warrant charging him with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
The charges against 33-year-old Kyle Dean stem from an investigation involving multiple victims for crimes that took place around 2007 in Janesville, police said in a news release.
In court Wednesday afternoon, a court commissioner set Dean's bond at $5,000 cash. If he posts bond, he is not allowed to have any intentional contact with minors.
Dean is currently in custody at the Rock County Jail; an initial appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.