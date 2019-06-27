Janesville man faces federal charges in sex trafficking case involving a minor

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Janesville man arrested in connection with a human trafficking case in Rock County now faces federal charges.

A federal grand jury indicted Corey Hereford, 47, of Janesville on Wednesday, according to a release from the office of the U.S. attorney.

Hereford is charged with “recruiting an individual he knew was a minor and would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act,” according to the release.

The indictment also charges him with committing this offense while being required to register as a sex offender.

The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

A woman contacted Janesville police after she found concerning messages between Hereford and her 16-year-old daughter in November 2017. Hereford was also accused of setting up commercial sex acts for multiple victims.

Hereford is a registered sex offender for a 1994 conviction of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The federal charges he faces carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, according to the release.

