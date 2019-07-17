Janesville man dies in Milton crash Tuesday

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. - One man is dead after a single-car crash in the town of Milton on Tuesday morning.

The Rock County medical examiner said 20-year-old Mason Rory Crotty, of Janesville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officials say the crash happened on northbound I-39 near mile marker 167.4 at about 9:02 a.m. Tuesday.

Preliminary results of the autopsy confirm that Crotty died from injuries sustained during the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is still investigating.

