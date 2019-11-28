Janesville man charged with attempted intentional homicide after early morning shooting
JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville man was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide Thursday, according to Janesville police.
According to a news release, Gage L. Holmes, 26, met with officers Thursday morning after a victim in an early morning shooting identified the person who shot him as Holmes.
The release said Janesville police responded to a report of a gunshot at 1721 S. Willard Ave. around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officials said they spoke to witnesses and learned a man was shot. He was driven to St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville by an acquaintance.
Police said the man was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The release said Holmes was transported to the Rock County Jail and will be held for an initial court appearance.
Local And Regional News
