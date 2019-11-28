Janesville man charged with attempted intentional homicide after early morning shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville man was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide Thursday, according to Janesville police.

According to a news release, Gage L. Holmes, 26, met with officers Thursday morning after a victim in an early morning shooting identified the person who shot him as Holmes.

The release said Janesville police responded to a report of a gunshot at 1721 S. Willard Ave. around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said they spoke to witnesses and learned a man was shot. He was driven to St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville by an acquaintance.

Police said the man was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The release said Holmes was transported to the Rock County Jail and will be held for an initial court appearance.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.