Janesville man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI

DEFOREST, Wis. - A man from Janesville was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of his fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Jeffrey Robinson was stopped for lane deviation on Aug. 25 by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post. Officers smelled alcohol. Standard field sobriety tests were done.

Robinson has three prior OWI charges.

