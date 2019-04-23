News

Janesville man arrested on alleged 7th OWI offense, police say

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 06:29 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 06:36 AM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville resident was arrested on suspicion of his seventh operating while intoxicated charge after being stopped for a traffic violation, according to police. 

Janesville police said in a news release an officer stopped 53-year-old Mark Matteson near Delavan Drive and South Academy Street for a traffic violation around 2 a.m. Tuesday. 

During the stop, Matteson displayed signs of impairment and proceeded to fail standardized field sobriety testing, police said. 

The release said Matteson was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated, his seventh offense, and bail jumping.  

