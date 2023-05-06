JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A Janesville man faces multiple drug-related charges after police executed a search warrant at an apartment Thursday afternoon.
Police arrested the 34-year-old man during a traffic stop prior to the search. The JPD SWAT team searched an apartment in the 120 block of South Main Street at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
During the search, officers allegedly found an ounce of cocaine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and four handguns. Police said the man was on probation for first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm.
News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court.Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail.
He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver 15-40 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver schedule IV narcotics, possession with intent to deliver schedule V narcotics, possession of prescription drugs for drug sales, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation.
