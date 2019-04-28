Janesville house fire displaces 2

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Two people are without their home after a fire in northeast Janesville.

Janesville fire crews responded to the fire on the 100 block of South Ringold Street at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found light smoke filtering from the eaves.

Firefighters found the fire in the ceiling of the first floor and quickly put it out.

Officials believe the fire started from an overloaded circuit, caused by a space heater.

Two people and two cats were displaced and are staying with relatives.

The damage is estimated at about $30,000.

