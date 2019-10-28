Janesville home, damaged by fire months ago, caught on fire again Sunday

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville home damaged by fire months ago caught on fire again early Sunday morning.

The home is located at 121 South Academy Drive, according to a release by the Janesville Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the home around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, to see flames coming from a boarded-up house.

The owner of the property told firefighters the home had been unoccupied since a fire back in April.

The home had no electrical, natural gas or water service at the time of Sunday's fire, according to the release.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

Firefighters said it is unclear how much damage was done at this time due to the existing damage from the April fire.

The Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Sheriff's Office are investigating the fire at this time.

