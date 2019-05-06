Janesville gas station evacuated after woman found with gun in car
JANESVILLE, Wis. - A woman is in the Rock County Jail after a Janesville Kwik Trip was briefly evacuated.
Addrienne M. Golden was arrested by Janesville police officers Saturday night on suspicion of possesion of MDMA.
Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman with a gun sitting inside a vehicle outside the Kwik Trip on the 3000 block of Milton Avenue.
The business and the parking lot were evacuated by police while they tried to convince Golden to get out of the car without the gun. She eventually did so.
Officers searched her and found three grams of MDMA.
According to Janesville Sgt. Rob Perkins, Golden is legally allowed to purchase and possess a gun.
