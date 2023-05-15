Janesville firefighters rescue bunny from storm drain Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email May 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CREDIT: Janesville Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Firefighters in Janesville took a break from serving humans on Monday for a very special assignment.The crew of Engine 814 were called into action to help an animal in need. A tiny bunny had accidentally hopped its way into a rough spot and was trapped at the bottom of a storm drain.Firefighters were able to get in the drain a bring the bunny, which was barely larger than an adult hand, to safety. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Janesville woman arrested after kids found unattended in 'deplorable' living conditions NTSB to conduct safety investigation after crash that killed middle school girl 'I know what it is when I see it': Lawmaker speaks on obscene material bills on For the Record I-90/94 West back open from Camp Douglas to Oakdale after crash Longtime State Street retailer opens up about success and failure in a new book Latest News Wisconsin's budget forecast dips slightly, still projected to be near $7 billion surplus Janesville firefighters rescue bunny from storm drain Fall River home considered a total loss after fire Wisconsin environmental regulators settle wastewater lawsuit with large dairy farm Occupied home in SE Madison hit by bullet, police say; no injuries reported More News