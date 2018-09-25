It's 'absurd': Janesville firefighter union files complaint against city over contract dispute

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The union for the Janesville Fire Department has filed a complaint against the city of Janesville with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission over a contract dispute.

Janesville Fire Fighters Local 580 posted about the complaint in a Facebook post Friday, saying the city has threatened to increase firefighters' health insurance by 400 percent after a dispute over parking.

According to the complaint, city officials tried to change a policy allowing firefighters to use the fire station garage for private vehicle use due to the fact that no other city employee can do so. After the union fought the policy change, the city retaliated by proposing an increase to health care costs for firefighters, according to the complaint.

"To raise the costs on the fire fighters as part of a petty parking squabble is unconscionable," Jason Daskam, president of the Janesville Fire Fighters, said in the complaint. "To penalize our families over a question about where the city manager parks his car is, quite honestly, absurd." Monday, the city responded to the complaint in a news release saying they are "disappointed" that the union used litigation instead of bargaining to work out the new contract.

Officials said in the statement that the change in health insurance was not an act of retaliation over parking, but instead a response to the union's request to be treated as a fire department instead of city employees.

"Because the Fire Union took the position that it wants to be treated like outside fire departments, and not be subject to the same work expectations as other City of Janesville employees, the City is merely giving Local 580 what they want: a plan that is equivalent to the average of other fire departments in the State of Wisconsin," the statement read.

City officials added that the parking dispute is related to firefighters using city resources to wash their personal vehicles during work hours, which the city believes is unfair to the taxpayer. The statement said this issue is among a list of practices by the fire department the city is hoping to change.

"We hope the process will help educate Local 580 about just how valuable their current plan is," the statement from the city read. "It remains to be seen what direction the Fire Union leadership will take now that they can see that being treated like outside fire departments in all respects may result in the loss of a very generous health plan."

The union's complaint with the WERC is filed as a "Complaint of Prohibited Practices." The complaint argues that the actions of the city violate Wisconsin statutes and discriminates against firefighters.

"We question a policy change and they respond by quadrupling our health care costs," Daskam said in the complaint. "If that's not retaliation I don't know what is."

City officials said the proposed health insurance plan is not set in stone and is up for debate at future bargaining sessions. In the statement, they said that the union walked out during one bargaining session and canceled another.

The city and the union are scheduled to have a bargaining session on Oct. 4 to discuss the proposed contract.

To read the full statement from the city of Janesville, go to the city's website.