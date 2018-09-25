News

Janesville fire chief to resign at PFC meeting Wednesday

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 11:45 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 11:45 AM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville’s fire chief, Randy Banker, will be resigning Wednesday at a Police and Fire Commission meeting, according to a meeting agenda.

Agenda item No. 10 at Wednesday’s meeting is “Acceptance of Fire Chief Randy Banker’s resignation from the City of Janesville and retirement from the fire service.”

A spokesperson from the City Manager’s Office said they have received “very peripheral information” on the chief’s resignation.

“I am unaware of any letter that he has submitted to human resources or leadership personnel,” Molly Nolte, management information specialist at the City Manager’s Office, said in an email to News 3.

This information comes after the Janesville Fire Department filed a complaint against the city of Janesville with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission over a contract dispute. 

Janesville Fire Fighters Local 580 posted about the complaint in a Facebook post Friday, saying the city has threatened to increase firefighters' health insurance by 400 percent after a dispute over parking. 

Monday, the city responded to the complaint in a news release saying they are "disappointed" that the union used litigation instead of bargaining to work out the new contract. 

Officials with the Janesville Fire Department said Banker will be releasing a statement Tuesday.

