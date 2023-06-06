fire-generic-flames-inferno-17442109_4747002_ver1-0.jpg

Multiple Janesville townhouses damaged in fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A Janesville family is safe after a fire broke out in their home late Monday night. 

The family of four was able to evacuate the house before crews got on scene. 

Reporter

Shane Hogan is a reporter and producer for News 3 Now This Morning and News 3 Now Weekend Mornings. He can be contacted at shogan@wisctv.com.