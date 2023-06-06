featured top story Janesville family escapes house fire before crews arrive on scene Shane Hogan Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Jun 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Multiple Janesville townhouses damaged in fire Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A Janesville family is safe after a fire broke out in their home late Monday night. The family of four was able to evacuate the house before crews got on scene. Janesville fire crews arrived on scene at the 4100 block of Cobblestone Lane, near Sheiffer Park, just before midnight. The first units reported heavy smoke and fire that extended to the attic. No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and damage is estimated at approximately $110,000.00.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shane Hogan Reporter Shane Hogan is a reporter and producer for News 3 Now This Morning and News 3 Now Weekend Mornings. He can be contacted at shogan@wisctv.com. Author email Follow Shane Hogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Madison chefs named James Beard Award winners Verona police investigating after body of Madison woman recovered from retention pond Court records: Madison police officer accused of having loaded gun while drinking, driving Wisconsin judge: Don't delete records from probe into 2020 Trump loss Verona Area School District settles suit claiming it paid male employees more for similar work Latest News As fishing season gears up, Wisconsin DNR shares PFAs reminder for Madison lakes Madison chefs named James Beard Award winners Verona Area School District settles suit claiming it paid male employees more for similar work New partnership to help Madison police with mental health transportation Portion of Reiner Road closed for construction, detour in place More News