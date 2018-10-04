News

Janesville dog selected as runner-up in World's Cutest Rescue Dog contest

Rex made top three from 10,000 submissions

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 08:59 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 08:59 AM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Rex, a Janesville rescue dog, was selected as one of the runners-up in People Magazine's World's Cutest Rescue Dog contest.

Rex was voted in the top three from more than 10,000 submissions, a Facebook post from "Rex is Amazing" said.

Penny, a one-eyed golden retriever, took home the first place crown.

"Congratulations Penny! 3 of my best friends are golden’s, so I truly was one of your supporters too!" the post said.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration