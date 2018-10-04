Janesville dog selected as runner-up in World's Cutest Rescue Dog contest
Rex made top three from 10,000 submissions
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Rex, a Janesville rescue dog, was selected as one of the runners-up in People Magazine's World's Cutest Rescue Dog contest.
Rex was voted in the top three from more than 10,000 submissions, a Facebook post from "Rex is Amazing" said.
Penny, a one-eyed golden retriever, took home the first place crown.
"Congratulations Penny! 3 of my best friends are golden’s, so I truly was one of your supporters too!" the post said.
