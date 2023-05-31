The City of Janesville is raising wages to try to solve its lifeguard shortage

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Compared to some parts of the country, Janesville's city lifeguard staffing has blown nationwide statistics out of the water. 

Elaena Noffsinger with Janesville's Recreation Division says the city is no stranger to the nationwide lifeguard shortage. Last year, they had half the staff they do ahead of this summer. 