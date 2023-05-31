JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Compared to some parts of the country, Janesville's city lifeguard staffing has blown nationwide statistics out of the water.
Elaena Noffsinger with Janesville's Recreation Division says the city is no stranger to the nationwide lifeguard shortage. Last year, they had half the staff they do ahead of this summer.
"We've looked at our staffing shortages, and we've given them increased dollars in order to try and get more people to come and lifeguard for us," said Noffsinger.
Her department has increased the pay for lifeguards to $13 an hour, the highest amount the city's ever paid it's guards.
Noffsinger said there were conversations about how to best recruit in recent years. Her department focused on recruiting at high schools, career fairs, and all sorts of places to get the spots filled.
"There's been there's been huge talks of what we can do to get more lifeguards out there, whether that's on a state level or a local level," said Noffsinger.
Not everyone has been able to make the same adjustment as Noffsinger's department. According to the American Lifeguard Association, about half of the country's 309,000 public pools will be forced to close or reduce hours.
"We had about half the staff last year, which was reflected in how many hours we were open," said Noffsinger. "Last year, we could only operate both pools about half the time we were closed just about every other day."
With higher wages and more pool staff, the city now hopes the people making the bigger splash this summer are those trying to stay cool by the pool.
"I'm hopeful that the public comes back with a positive response and uses our facilities to their full advantage," said Noffsinger.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.