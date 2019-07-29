Janesville apartment building that caught fire sustains $405,000 in damages

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville apartment building that caught fire Sunday afternoon sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of damages.

A news release from the Janesville Fire Department said property damage costs were $325,000, while content damage costs were $80,000. Total loss estimates were $405,000.

Rock County dispatch received a call at 3:31 p.m. for a fire that started on the second floor of a 12-unit apartment building at 2826 Holiday Drive. Units saw fire coming from the building's rear and in the attic's peak when they arrived.

Thirteen different agencies, including the Janesville Fire Department, worked on the scene.

Ronald Bomkamp, the battalion chief from the Janesville Fire Department, said four units within the building had fire damage. The fire was mostly contained in the attic space above those four units.

The building had fire stops in place from the original construction that helped stop the fire from traveling the length of the roof.

Bomkamp said the other units sustained smoke and water damage.

Janesville police closed Holiday Drive between North Pontiac Drive and Carrousel Lane due to the fire, but the road has since reopened.

Officials said one Evansville firefighter suffered a cut to his hand and was treated at a hospital, and none of the residents were injured.

The Red Cross said it helped 20 people from nine apartment units with housing Sunday night. It said the people will receive vouchers for hotel accommodations. Residents were able to retrieve items after the fire and returned Monday for the rest of their belongings, the Fire Department said.

The Fire Department said it will remain at the scene overnight to provide fire watch.

