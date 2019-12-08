Jack Coan runs for third rushing touchdown of the season

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jack Coan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Well, it's not just Jonathan Taylor who can get the big runs.

Jack Coan is lighting up in the first half against No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, and he put the Badgers ahead 14-0 with his third rushing touchdown of the season.

The junior quarterback had a big season with his arm, but is having a big night so far with his legs — three rushes for 32 yards a score.

Check out the score for yourself as he slices through the middle of the field.

Captain Jack, Touchdown!@BadgerFootball takes the 14-0 lead against Ohio State. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5iTmjCez5k — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 8, 2019

The Badgers are looking to get revenge for an early season loss to the Buckeyes.

