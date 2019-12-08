Jack Coan runs for third rushing touchdown of the season
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Well, it's not just Jonathan Taylor who can get the big runs.
Jack Coan is lighting up in the first half against No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, and he put the Badgers ahead 14-0 with his third rushing touchdown of the season.
The junior quarterback had a big season with his arm, but is having a big night so far with his legs — three rushes for 32 yards a score.
Check out the score for yourself as he slices through the middle of the field.
Captain Jack, Touchdown!@BadgerFootball takes the 14-0 lead against Ohio State. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5iTmjCez5k— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 8, 2019
The Badgers are looking to get revenge for an early season loss to the Buckeyes.
